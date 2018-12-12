CSM Donors Break Giving Tuesday Record

During #GivingTuesday, donors not only provided funds for a number of scholarships, they also helped to pay for several campus-specific needs.

Donors who care about the success of local students broke a Giving Tuesday record by making incredible donations to the College of Southern Maryland this year on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving.

There were 270 donors on Giving Tuesday, donating more than $136,000 toward CSM student success through the CSM Foundation. Giving Tuesday is a social media movement that has become an international day of philanthropy after the three busiest days of consumer spending. This year’s donors exceeded all previous years of giving.

“We are so thankful for our alumni, employees, and the community who generously support student success and our mission,” said CSM President Dr. Maureen Murphy in a news release from the college. “This amazing outpouring on Giving Tuesday, and year-around, cements our commitment to transforming our students’ lives and to building a stronger Southern Maryland.”

Both organizations and individuals offered matching donations during the 24-hour online giving event. For this year’s #GivingTuesday, donors not only provided money for a number of scholarships, they also helped to pay for several campus-specific needs that enrich the college’s learning environments. For instance, at the La Plata Campus, money has been earmarked specifically for a hematology analyzer for the Medical Lab Technology Program. The machine is crucial to the educational experience of medical students who are working toward degrees to enter the health care industry in Southern Maryland.

Donations were set aside for fitness equipment for the Leonardtown Campus Nature and Fitness Trail, a path that is open to the community and intended for both educational and recreational use.

#GivingTuesday donors also gave to the Ward Virts Concert Series, held each year at the Prince Frederick Campus. The concerts are performed on a world-class handcrafted Bosendorfer Grand Piano, a treasure that was given to CSM’s Prince Frederick Campus through the Ward Virts Piano Project.

Donors gave generously to workforce development scholarships for students who attend the Center for Trades and Energy Training at the Regional Hughesville Campus. CTET offers direct access to specialized training in career fields with substantial growth potential. Scholarships support workforce training students who are pursuing certifications in the areas of business, cybersecurity/IT, construction and skilled trades, health care, hospitality, and transportation.

During the 2018 #GivingTuesday, both the CSM Student Association and CSM Athletics also raised funds for programs in their areas. Included in those programs was the Students Helping Students Fund, which helps CSM students who are experiencing a hardship that impacts their ability to begin or continue their academic education. Also, CSM Athletics raised money for charter transportation for all teams, plus elevated bleachers for the soccer/lacrosse field.

A number of businesses in the area helped boost interest in the social media event by offering gifts during three “Power Hours” throughout the day, during which donors were randomly selected for prizes. CSM Senior System Administrator and ’95 alum Barry Hamillton won the first power hour and received a Sky Zone Waldorf Family Fun Pack and gift certificates to Rucci’s Deli and House Boutique. CSM Financial Assistant Advisor Thirza Morgan won several gift certificates to Escape Rooms Southern Maryland, Quality Street Kitchen and Catering and Port of Leonardtown Winery during the second power hour of the day. CSM Health Information Management Instructor Candy Hume and her husband Chris won a wine tasting and private tour at Running Hare Vineyard, plus gift certificates to Occasions Boutique and Brick Wood Fired Bistro.

“For the past six years, the remarkable giving spirit of our alumni, faculty, staff, and the Southern Maryland community has never let us down,” said CSM Foundation Director Linda Cox. “We had hoped to harness the power of generosity in support of student success again this year and our amazing community surpassed all our goals.”

This #GivingTuesday campaign has ended, but donors can still make a gift to support CSM’s student success. Visit the CSM Foundation online to learn more.

For more about the College of Southern Maryland, visit its Leader member page.