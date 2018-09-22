County Sets Public Forum Sept. 25

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County will host their final public forum for 2018 at 6 pm Tuesday, Sept. 25. The forum will take place in their meeting room inside the Chesapeake Building at 41770 Baldridge St. in Leonardtown.

Citizens unable to attend in person can submit comments via the county’s Facebook page here or Twitter feed (@StMarysCoGov) by using the hashtag #CSMCforum. Comments and questions received will be read during the forum. Citizens should include their full name and location in the county where they live. Comments received via social media will become part of the official record.

Commissioners of St. Mary’s County public forums are televised live on St. Mary’s County Government TV 95 (SMCG TV 95) on Atlantic Broadband Cable and streamed live for on demand viewing on the St. Mary’s County YouTube Channel at http://www.youtube.com/user/StMarysCoMDGov?feature=mhee, the SMCG TV 95 Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SMCGTV95, and SMCG TV 95 portal at https://stmarysmd.viebit.com/. The forum can also be viewed on mobile devices.

The forum will re-air on SMCG TV 95 at 7 pm Sunday, Oct. 1. Videos of the forums are also available for viewing on demand on the county’s YouTube channel, SMCG TV 95 Facebook page, and SMCG TV 95 portal on the county website.

Individuals wishing to speak at the forum will be allowed up to three minutes to address the county commissioners (those representing a group will be allotted five minutes to speak). Anyone wishing to provide more detailed comments can do so via email or regular mail.

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County can be reached via e-mail at csmc@stmarysmd.com or by US mail at Commissioners of St. Mary’s County, P.O. Box 653, Leonardtown, Maryland 20650.

