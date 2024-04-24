County Seeks Volunteers for Boards, Commissions

Posted by Lexi Leader on Wednesday, April 24, 2024 · Leave a Comment

Applications are being accepted from residents who are interested in serving on a local board, committee, or commission. Volunteering to serve as member of these groups is an excellent way to meet new people while contributing to the successful operation and development of the St. Mary’s County community.

Go to the county website for board descriptions and to complete the online application. All applications must include a resume and be submitted online no later than 5pm Tuesday, May 21, 2024.

Current vacancies:

Airport Advisory Board

Board of Trustees Museum Division

Commission for People with Disabilities

Commission for Women

Commission on Aging

Commission on the Environment

Economic Development Commission

Ethics Commission

Housing Authority Board

Human Relations Commission

Police Accountability Board

Recreation & Parks Board

Transportation Advisory Committee

Please note the following, additional vacancies have special requirements:

Agriculture, Seafood & Forestry Commission – Real estate community representative.

Board of Appeals (Alternate) – Must have some planning experience.

Family Violence Coordinating Council – Must be a victim of domestic violence or the family of a person who has been a victim of domestic violence.

Historic Preservation Commission – Discipline of architecture, architectural history, history, or archaeology.

Metropolitan Commission – Applicants must live in the 3rd District.

Interested residents can complete the online application here or call Diane Gleissner at 301-475-4200, ext. 1707 for more information.