County Seeking Members for Solar Task Force

Posted by Lexi Leader on Thursday, February 13, 2020 · Leave a Comment

The St. Mary’s County commissioners are seeking five volunteers for a solar task force. The deadline to apply is Tuesday, February 18.

The task force will seek community input, further investigate community needs, learn about solar regulations; and identify potential site locations, discuss potential strengths/challenges with solar facilities.

The five-member task force will meet monthly for six months to discuss gathered information and gauge adherence to stated objectives. At the end of six months, the task force will provide a report of findings to the county commissioners.

All citizens interested in being considered should fill out an application on the county’s website.

All applicants must include a resume and submissions must be received no later than Tuesday, February 18, 2020.

Applicants for this committee must meet one of the following criteria:

Education Representative

Utility Representative

Agriculture Representative

Citizen-At-Large (two positions)

If you have any questions or need more information, call Diane Gleissner at 301-475-4200, ext. 71707.

