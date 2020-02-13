County Seeking Members for Solar Task Force
The St. Mary’s County commissioners are seeking five volunteers for a solar task force. The deadline to apply is Tuesday, February 18.
The task force will seek community input, further investigate community needs, learn about solar regulations; and identify potential site locations, discuss potential strengths/challenges with solar facilities.
The five-member task force will meet monthly for six months to discuss gathered information and gauge adherence to stated objectives. At the end of six months, the task force will provide a report of findings to the county commissioners.
All citizens interested in being considered should fill out an application on the county’s website.
All applicants must include a resume and submissions must be received no later than Tuesday, February 18, 2020.
Applicants for this committee must meet one of the following criteria:
- Education Representative
- Utility Representative
- Agriculture Representative
- Citizen-At-Large (two positions)
If you have any questions or need more information, call Diane Gleissner at 301-475-4200, ext. 71707.
