County Schedule for Juneteenth Holiday

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, June 18, 2022 · Leave a Comment

All St. Mary’s County government administrative offices will be closed Monday, June 20, 2022, in observance of Juneteenth. Offices will reopen with regular operating schedules Tuesday, June 21.

The six convenience centers and the St. Andrew’s Landfill will be open Monday, June 20, with regular hours of operation.

The Lexington Park Library will be closed Sunday, June 19, and all three St. Mary’s County Library branches (Charlotte Hall, Leonardtown, and Lexington Park) will be closed Monday, June 20.

All senior activity centers (Garvey, Loffler, and Northern) will be closed. There will be no home-delivered meals.

The St. Mary’s Transit System will be closed.

The St. Mary’s County Health Department will be closed on Monday, June 20. This includes the main office in Leonardtown, all satellite offices, and COVID-19 testing and vaccine operations. Normal operations will resume on Tuesday, June 21.

The Department of Recreation and Parks School programs and facilities will be closed except for the Great Mills Swimming Pool, which is open 11 am to 5 pm, and the Wellness & Aquatics Center will be open from 6 am to noon.

The St. Clement’s Island Museum, Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, and the Old Jail Museum will be open from 10 am to 5 pm. June 20.

Free special open houses for visitors and the community at the Drayden African American Schoolhouse in Drayden, during Juneteenth Weekend, will be 11am to 2 pm Saturday, June 18; Sunday, June 19; and Monday, June 20. For more information about the schoolhouse open houses, programs, and more, click here or call 301-994-1471.

The Wicomico Shores Golf Course and all St. Mary’s County parks will be open with regular operations.