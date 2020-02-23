County Revising Zoning, Subdivision Ordinances

The St. Mary’s County Comprehensive Zoning Ordinance and Subdivision Ordinance will be revised. Surveyors, engineers, developers, real estate professionals, property owners, and all other parties with an interest in development in St. Mary’s County are asked to participate in the revision process which will take place through a series of meetings.

Roger Fink, former Charles County attorney, has been hired as a consultant to oversee a complete revision to the county’s zoning and subdivision ordinances. Roger will participate in these public meetings to hear suggestions for changes to the ordinances.

Meetings will be held in the Chesapeake Building at 41770 Baldridge St. in Leonardtown, MD 20650 with the first meeting scheduled for Wednesday, February 26, 2020, starting at 6:30 pm. Meetings will be designed to last one hour. Attendees and interested parties are encouraged to provide prewritten ordinance provisions for consideration and discussion. Submissions can be sent via email in advance of the meetings to: bill.hunt@stmarysmd.com explaining what provision or provisions should be changed with a suggestion on the new wording.

Please participate in this process by attending and speaking and sending recommendations in advance. The recommendations for changes that are obtained will be compiled by Mr. Fink and a draft will be sent to all participants to review. The same procedure will be followed for subsequent meetings.

St. Mary's County Community Development Corporation

St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation

46940 South Shangri-La Drive, Suite 7

Lexington Park, MD 20653

301-863-7700