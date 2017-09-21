County: Please Remove Basketball Hoops

Posted by Lexi Leader on Thursday, September 21, 2017

Kids will soon be spending less time outdoors, and the St. Mary’s County Department of Public Works and Transportation is reminding residents that now is a good time to remove portable basketball hoops from public roadways.

The hoops, like street hockey nets, skateboard ramps, and other sports equipment, are often placed within the right of way in residential neighborhoods. At times, they can be a nuisance or even dangerous, and are reported to the county for removal.

When the county receives a complaint, staff look into whether the encroachment on the public right of way constitutes a danger to public safety. The equipment can be hazardous to vehicle or pedestrian traffic, or can cause obstructions to the free passage of school buses, street sweeping, mail deliveries, snow plows, refuse collection equipment, or storm water drainage. They also can cause obstructions to sight distance. These obstructions can represent an inconvenience to others and should be removed immediately. An example of an inconvenience to others would be when a portable basketball hoop blocks another person’s driveway or sidewalk accessibility.

If a complaint has been received about a portable basketball hoop and it is not removed from the right of way by the property owner within 30 days of notification by the county, it will be picked up and held at the St. Mary’s County Highways Maintenance Facility, which is at 44829 St. Andrews Church Road in California, Maryland. The equipment will be stored for up to 30 days and may be claimed by the owner during this time. If they haven’t been claimed within 30 days, they will be discarded. The owners of the hoop may be charged for any costs associated with pick-up or storage of the equipment.

Residents who have questions or concerns can call the Department of Public Works and Transportation at 301-475-4200, ext. *3540.

