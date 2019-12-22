County, MetCom Announce Holiday Schedules

Posted by Lexi Leader on Sunday, December 22, 2019 · Leave a Comment

St. Mary’s County government and the Metropolitan Commission announce their holiday schedules.

County administrative offices will be closed Wednesday, December 25, and Thursday, December 26, for the Christmas holiday. Offices will reopen Friday, Dec. 27. Offices will also be closed Wednesday, January 1, and Thursday, January 2, 2020, for the new year’s holiday. Offices will reopen Friday, January 3.

All three senior activity centers (Garvey, Loffler, and Northern) will be closed December 25 and 26 for Christmas and January 1 and 2, 2020, for new year’s. No home-delivered meal deliveries will be made on these dates.

The St. Clement’s Island Museum and Piney Point Lighthouse Museum and Historic Park will be closed December 24 and 25 for Christmas. The museums will be open December 31 and January 1 from noon to 4 pm.

All St. Mary’s County Library locations (Charlotte Hall, Leonardtown, and Lexington Park) will be closed December 24 and 25 and January 1 for the holidays. All library locations will close at 5 pm December 31.

The St. Mary’s Transit System (STS) System will operate until 6 pm Tuesday, December 24, 2019, be closed December 25, and return to a regular operating schedule Thursday, December 26, 2019. STS will be closed January 1 and return to a regular operating schedule January 2.

The Statewide Specialized Transit System (SSTAP) service will operate Monday, December 23, be closed December 24-26, and return to normal service Friday, December 27. SSTAP service will be unavailable December 31 – January 2, and will return to regular service, Friday, January 3, 2020.

The St. Andrews Landfill and six convenience centers will be closed Wednesday, December 25, 2019, and Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Additionally, the six convenience centers will open early for operations Thursday, December 26, and Friday, December 27, at 8 am.

The purpose of opening early is a convenience to customers and allows the county to be able to accommodate the increased usage of the facilities by residents during the busy holiday season. The landfill hours of operation will remain unchanged during these two days (8 am to 4:30 pm). The convenience centers and landfill will return to regular operating hours Saturday, December. 28.

As a reminder, Christmas trees can be dropped off at the landfill and convenience centers free of charge. Undecorated trees may be placed in the designated areas at these sites beginning December 26, 2019, continuing through January 31, 2020.

Last year, the county collected nearly 2 tons of Christmas trees, which were mixed with the collected yard waste and ground into mulch. Just over 5 thousand tons of mulch is available annually at the St. Andrew’s Landfill site and is provided to residents free of charge while supplies last.

MetCom Operations Schedule for Christmas Week

All Metropolitan Commission administrative offices will be closed Tuesday, December 24, through Friday, December 27, 2019, for the Christmas holiday.

All offices will be open for normal business hours December 30 and 31. All MetCom offices will be closed in recognition of New Year’s Day, January 1, 2020, and will reopen for normal business hours January 2, 2020.

MetCom staff will remain available to address emergency calls 24/7. For water or sewer related emergencies, call 301-373-5305.

These closures include the billing office at 23121 Camden Way. All forms of payment made on or before Sunday, December 29, 2019, will be posted Monday, December 30, 2019 to reflect payment.