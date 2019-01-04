County Makes Board Appointments
The St. Mary’s County commissioners have appointed and reappointed the following members to boards, committees, and commissions.
Agriculture Seafood and Forestry Board
Lynn Klug (reappointment) until 12/31/23
Airport Advisory Committee
Andre Swygert (reappointment) 12/31/21
Board of Appeals
Rich Richardson (full member) 12/31/21
Board of Trustees Museum Division
Peter Neus (reappointment) 12/31/23
Commission for Women
Rose Frederick (partial term) 12/31/21
Taylor Spencer 12/31/22
Catherine Stewart 12/31/22
Kathleen Werner (reappointment) 12/31/22
Commission on Aging
Rose Frederick 12/31/21
Commission On People with Disabilities
Laura Adams (partial term) 12/31/20
Bonnie Elward (reappointment) 12/31/22
Jaclyn Hall 12/31/22
Sheryl St. Clair (reappointment) 12/31/22
Commission on the Environment
Jerome Frank (Partial Term) 06/30/19
Blake Guyther (Partial Term) 06/30/22
Steven Woodburn 12/31/22
Economic Development Commission
John Austerman (reappointment) 12/31/21
Phil Langley (reappointment) 12/31/21
Ethics Commission
David Willenborg (reappointment) 12/31/21
Historic Preservation Commission
Joshua Hughes (partial term) 06/30/20
Robert Hurry 12/31/21
Gabrielle Lawrence 12/31/21
Human Relations Commission
Laura Adams (partial term) 06/30/22
Tara Cruz (partial term) 06/30/22
Jesus Godinez (reappointment) 12/31/22
Steve Hall (reappointment) 12/31/22
Gabrielle Lawrence 12/31/22
Length of Service Award Program
Mary Ann Murray (reappointment) 12/31/21
Metropolitan Commission Board
Robert Russell (reappointment) 12/31/21
Recreation & Parks Board
Tara Cruz 12/31/22
Christine Kaila 12/31/22
Fred Parker (reappointment) 12/31/22
Retiree Benefit Trust of St. Mary’s
Mary Ann Murray (reappointment) 12/31/21
Planning Commission
Caroline King (full member/partial term) 12/31/20
Joseph St. Clair (alternate/partial term) 12/31/21
Social Services Board
Anthony Branch 12/31/21
Terry Prochnow 12/31/21
Tri-County Animal Shelter Board
Donna Poudrier (reappointment) 12/31/22
Wicomico Shores Golf Course Advisory Board
Jim Hodges (reappointment) 12/31/22
Bernard Kneeland 12/31/22
Youth Advisory Committee
Zachary Hill (Commissioner District 1 rep) 12/31/20
Maria Sokolowski (adult member) 12/31/20
