The St. Mary’s County commissioners have appointed and reappointed the following members to boards, committees, and commissions.

Agriculture Seafood and Forestry Board

Lynn Klug (reappointment) until 12/31/23

Airport Advisory Committee

Andre Swygert (reappointment) 12/31/21

Board of Appeals

Rich Richardson (full member) 12/31/21

Board of Trustees Museum Division

Peter Neus (reappointment) 12/31/23

Commission for Women

Rose Frederick (partial term) 12/31/21

Taylor Spencer 12/31/22

Catherine Stewart 12/31/22

Kathleen Werner (reappointment) 12/31/22

Commission on Aging

Rose Frederick 12/31/21

Commission On People with Disabilities

Laura Adams (partial term) 12/31/20

Bonnie Elward (reappointment) 12/31/22

Jaclyn Hall 12/31/22

Sheryl St. Clair (reappointment) 12/31/22

Commission on the Environment

Jerome Frank (Partial Term) 06/30/19

Blake Guyther (Partial Term) 06/30/22

Steven Woodburn 12/31/22

Economic Development Commission

John Austerman (reappointment) 12/31/21

Phil Langley (reappointment) 12/31/21

Ethics Commission

David Willenborg (reappointment) 12/31/21

Historic Preservation Commission

Joshua Hughes (partial term) 06/30/20

Robert Hurry 12/31/21

Gabrielle Lawrence 12/31/21

Human Relations Commission

Laura Adams (partial term) 06/30/22

Tara Cruz (partial term) 06/30/22

Jesus Godinez (reappointment) 12/31/22

Steve Hall (reappointment) 12/31/22

Gabrielle Lawrence 12/31/22

Length of Service Award Program

Mary Ann Murray (reappointment) 12/31/21

Metropolitan Commission Board

Robert Russell (reappointment) 12/31/21

Recreation & Parks Board

Tara Cruz 12/31/22

Christine Kaila 12/31/22

Fred Parker (reappointment) 12/31/22

Retiree Benefit Trust of St. Mary’s

Mary Ann Murray (reappointment) 12/31/21

Planning Commission

Caroline King (full member/partial term) 12/31/20

Joseph St. Clair (alternate/partial term) 12/31/21

Social Services Board

Anthony Branch 12/31/21

Terry Prochnow 12/31/21

Tri-County Animal Shelter Board

Donna Poudrier (reappointment) 12/31/22

Wicomico Shores Golf Course Advisory Board

Jim Hodges (reappointment) 12/31/22

Bernard Kneeland 12/31/22

Youth Advisory Committee

Zachary Hill (Commissioner District 1 rep) 12/31/20

Maria Sokolowski (adult member) 12/31/20

