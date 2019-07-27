County Hosts Aviation Day Event

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, July 27, 2019 · Leave a Comment

Join the St. Mary’s County commissioners in recognizing National Aviation Day during a special event, to which the public is invited, on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at 11:15 am on the lawn of the governmental center at 23115 Leonard Hall Drive in Leonardtown.

Participants will be able to see multiple static aircraft displays, and that includes the Maryland State Police Trooper 7 helicopter. The University of Maryland Unmanned Air Systems Test Site team will present an unmanned aerial demonstration. The public will be invited to explore its unmanned mobile operations center, which will be on-site for the entire duration of the event. The fully contained mobile operations center is a center for ground support and monitoring services when unmanned aerial vehicles are in flight.

S. Hunt Aero LLC has provided free balsa wood airplane kits, which will be given free to children.

Representatives from the AIRtec, University of Maryland, and the St. Mary’s County Regional Airport will also be at this special event so they can provide details on the different aircraft and answer questions relating to aviation.

National Aviation Day is celebrated each year on Aug. 19. President Franklin Roosevelt first proclaimed the celebration in 1939 to honor and recognize the history and development of the aviation industry in the United States. Aug. 19 is also the birthday of flight pioneer Orville Wright, and he was still alive when the day was first proclaimed, so he was able to celebrate it himself.

For more information, contact the St. Mary’s County Government Public Information Office at 301-475-4200, ext. 71342.

To learn more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s Leader member page.

St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation

46940 South Shangri-La Drive, Suite 7

Lexington Park, MD 20653

301-863-7700