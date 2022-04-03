County Govt. Plans April 23 Job Fair

(Pexels.com photo by Sora Shimazaki)

Are you looking for a rewarding career with St. Mary’s County government? The county will host a job fair from 7 am to 7 pm Saturday, April 23, at the Garvey Senior Activity Center and Leonardtown Library.

There will be representatives of multiple county departments, including the Department of Aging & Human Services, Emergency Services, Land Use & Growth Management, the Department of Public Works & Transportation, and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

Representatives will be on-site to talk with job seekers about working with their teams and the available vacant positions to which they can apply. Bring copies of your resume. The Leonardtown Library computer lab will provide computer access all day.

For more information, contact the Department of Aging & Human Services Community Programs and Outreach Division manager Sarah Miller at [email protected] or 301-475-4200, ext. 1073.

To view and apply for current St. Mary’s County government job openings, click here.