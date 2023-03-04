County Commissioners, Pax CO to Meet

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, March 4, 2023

The St. Mary’s County commissioners will host their next business meeting on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. The meeting will open at 9am with the joint meeting of the commissioners and the commanding officer of Naval Air Station Patuxent River at the Frank Knox Employee Development Center in Lexington Park.

The joint meeting will not be broadcast live, due to the alternate meeting location, but will be available after the meeting on YouTube and as a replay on St. Mary’s County Government Channel 95.

The county commissioners will adjourn following the joint meeting and resume regular business at 11am in the commissioners’ meeting room in the Chesapeake Building in Leonardtown.

Commissioner decisions and related public documents are available on the county government website in BoardDocs. Meetings are open to the public and can be viewed live Tuesday mornings on SMCG Channel 95 or as a replay Friday at 6:30pm. Meetings are also available for on-demand viewing on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel.