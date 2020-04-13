Could Roosevelt CO Be Reinstated?

Will the USS Theodore Roosevelt captain be reinstated to his post? Navy Times reports DefSec Mark Esper left the door open for reinstating Capt. Brett Crozier, who was relieved of duty last week after he urged the Navy to step up its response to a coronavirus outbreak on the aircraft carrier. After the controversy of his own making forced the resignation of Navy Acting Secretary Thomas Modly, Pentagon officials are lobbying lawmakers to confirm a new permanent secretary for the service as soon as possible, reports Military Times.

The Pentagon is expecting COVID-19 to hit more ships after the outbreak on the Roosevelt, reports The Hill. On the carrier, 416 crew members became infected and 1,164 tests are pending.

Today, April 13, is the last day to enter the Army’s COVID-19 Ventilator Challenge. The service is seeking ideas for an emergency ventilator with a simple design and minimal components. It also must be capable of mass production. is offering up to $100,000 cash prizes for low-cost, rugged ventilator ideas from any American business, regardless of size, reports Army Times.

Any adversaries who think the US military readiness is at risk during the coronavirus pandemic should think twice, reports Military.com. That’s the message from Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley. It would be a “terrible, tragic mistake if they thought that … [they] can take advantage of any opportunities … at a time of crisis,” he said.

Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division who were sent to Kuwait and Iraq amid heightened tensions with Iran in January began to trickle home about two months later, but the coronavirus pandemic and ongoing rocket attacks have slowed their return, reports Army Times.

Boeing is expecting to bring about 2,500 employees back to its facilities in the Puget Sound region, starting as early as today, April 12, for limited operations that will focus on defense programs and 737 MAX storage and maintenance, reports Geek Wire.

Lockheed Martin is planning to hire nearly 700 workers at its facilities in the Dallas-Fort Worth area in Texas, reports The Dallas Morning News.

South Korea’s planned procurement of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter and the Netherland’s plan for 199 Excalibur Increment IB M982Al tactical projectiles got the go-ahead from the US State Department last week, reports Defense News. The pair of foreign military sales could bring in $715 million for US firms.

The Air Force’s B-1B Lancer could soon boast an arsenal of hypersonic missiles, reports Task & Purpose. AF Global Strike Command chief Gen. Tim Ray detailed plans to refurbish some of the service’s existing bombers with external pylons designed to haul hypersonic weapons like the AGM-183 Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon.

A Maryland-based biotech firm reports early success with its experimental coronavirus vaccine, and has accelerated its timetable for human trials, reports WTOP News.

Senate Democrats want premium payments for federal employees working on the front lines of the coronavirus response, reports Federal News Network. Another proposal suggests an hourly premium payment on top of their regular wages.

Two Russian cosmonauts and a NASA astronaut launched to the International Space Station from Kazakhstan on Thursday, reports CNN.

The Army field hospital dispatched to Seattle will be redeployed to a different state facing a more urgent need, reports Army Times.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service is seeing an increase in reports from servicemembers who have been duped in a scam on social media — in some cases after being promised money as a gesture of gratitude for their military service, reports Navy Times.

WBAL TV11 in Baltimore reports the Maryland attorney general is warning of scammers trying to take advantage of the CARES Act that aims to provide financial relief to those affected by the pandemic.

US Postmaster General Megan Brennan told House Oversight and Reform Committee members that the Postal Service will “run out of cash this fiscal year” without further financial assistance, reports Federal News Network. This is due to a drop in mail volume during the coronavirus pandemic.

Contracts:

Mikel Inc., Middletown, Rhode Island, is awarded a $41,033,672 cost-plus-fixed-fee, five-year, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N66604-20-D-H001) on a sole-source basis to provide engineering services and other direct costs. The location of performance is determined at the task order level and includes various contractor site and Department of Defense facilities in Newport, Rhode Island; Middletown, Rhode Island; Hawaii; Niantic, Connecticut; Patuxent River, Maryland; and Washington, District of Columbia. The contract includes services and other direct costs associated with system and beacon integration, required system changes and the support of government-led testing and training. Under this contract, Mikel will provide the required services and deliverables to achieve the requested delivery of Submarine Acoustic Navigation System (SANS) beacons to meet government specifications. Work is expected to be complete by April 2025. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funding in the amount of $8,394,886 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was solicited on a sole-source basis in accordance with 10 US Code 2304(c)(5), as implemented by Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-5: authorized or required by statute: 15 US Code 638(r)(1) and (4). The Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport, Newport, Rhode Island, is the contracting activity.

BTF Solutions, Dallas, Texas (W912DY-16-D-0003, P00006); General Dynamics Information Technology, Fairfax, Virginia (W912DY-16-D-0004, P00005); V W International Inc., Alexandria, Virginia (W912DY-16-D-0006, P00005); Walsh Healthcare Logistics, Chicago, Illinois (W912DY-16-D-0007, P00005); Martek Global Services Inc., Bethesda, Maryland (W912DY-16-D-0008, P00005); Red Cedar Corp., Brentwood, Tennessee (W912DY-16-D-0010, P00006); and Strategic Initial Outfitting Transition, Anchorage, Alaska (W912DY-16-D-0011, P00007), were awarded $5,000,000,000 in modifications in support of the presidential national emergency declaration concerning the novel coronavirus disease. The overall ceiling is now $5,495,000,000. Bids were solicited via the internet with 11 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of March 31, 2021. US Army Corps of Engineers, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Parsons, Centreville, Virginia, was awarded a $40,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for New York State alternate care facilities. Bids were solicited via the internet with eight received. Work will be performed in the Bronx, New York, with an estimated completion date of April 24, 2020. Fiscal 2020 defense emergency response fund funds in the amount of $40,000,000 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Corps of Engineers, New York, New York, is the contracting activity (W912DS-20-C-0012). (Awarded April 3, 2020)

Otie-RS&H JV, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was awarded an $11,671,526 firm-fixed-price contract for design of three complete and constructible facilities at Langley Air Force Base, Virginia. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, with an estimated completion date of May 19, 2024. Fiscal 2020 military construction, defense-wide funds in the amount of $11,671,526 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (W91236-20-F-0042).

Fred L. Hawkins Co. Inc., Havre de Grace, Maryland (W91CRB-20-D-0012); M2 Enterprises LLC, Mine Hill, New Jersey (W91CRB-20-D-0013); and H&L Environmental Services LLC, Maxton, North Carolina (W91CRB-20-D-0014), will compete for each order of the $9,999,999 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance support services at Aberdeen Test Center Range. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of April 10, 2025. US Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

TW Metals Inc., Carol Stream, Illinois, has been awarded a maximum $82,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for commercial metal products. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 US Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is an 18-month bridge contract with no option periods. Locations of performance are Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia, with an Oct. 8, 2021, performance completion date. Using military services are Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2022 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE8E5-20-D-0002).

Guidehouse LLP, McLean, Virginia, has been awarded a maximum $7,418,866 modification (P00018) to previously awarded contract HQ0423-15-F-5002 for audit readiness, audit liaison and systems support for the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense (Comptroller) (OUSD(C)). The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $77,566,107 from $70,147,241. Work will be performed at the Pentagon and other locations within the National Capital Region, with an expected completion date of Nov. 25, 2020. Fiscal 2020 OUSD(C) operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $7,418,866 were obligated at the time of the award. The Defense Finance and Accounting Service, Contract Services Directorate, Columbus, Ohio, is the contracting activity.

Colonna’s Shipyard West LLC, San Diego, California (N55236-17-D-0013); East Coast Repair and Fabrication, Norfolk, Virginia (N55236-17-D-0018); Epsilon Systems Solutions Inc., National City, California (N55236-17-D-0017); Marine Group Boat Works, Chula Vista, California (N55236-17-D-0015); Pacific Ship Repair and Fabrication Inc., San Diego, California (N55236-17-D-0014); Propulsion Controls Engineering, San Diego, California (N55236-17-D-0016); and South Coast Welding and Manufacturing Inc., Chula Vista, California (N55236-17-D-0012), are awarded $116,640,563 for firm-fixed-price modifications to exercise Option Period Three with an estimated cumulative value of $116,640,563 to a previously-awarded firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award contract. Work will be performed in San Diego, California, and provides for the non-complex emergent and continuous maintenance of surface combatant ships (guided missile destroyer and guided missile cruiser); and amphibious ships (dock landing ship, landing platform/dock, landing helicopter assault and landing helicopter dock) homeported in or visiting San Diego, California. Work is expected to be complete by May 2021. No funding is being obligated at this time. Fiscal 2020 and 2021 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding will be obligated under each contract’s prospective delivery orders and will expire at the end of the respective fiscal year. The Southwest Regional Maintenance Center, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity.

Systems Planning and Analysis Inc., Alexandria, Virginia, is awarded $10,000,000 for a hybrid firm-fixed-price, cost only, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity and single award contract M95494-20-D-0004 to provide professional analytic and advisory support services to the Office of the Commandant of the Marine Corps. This contract has a five-year ordering period with a maximum value of $10,000,000. Work will be performed in Washington, District of Columbia, and is expected to be complete by April 2025. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $5,000 is being obligated under the contract’s initial task order to fund the minimum guarantee and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 US Code 2304(c)(1), with only one source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Marine Corps Installations Command, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman, Electronic Systems, Linthicum Heights, Maryland, has been awarded a maximum $12,671,415 firm-fixed-priced delivery order SPRPA1-20-F-KF0B against a five-year basic ordering agreement (SPE4A1-16-G-0005) for selector antenna in support of the P-8 aircraft program. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 US Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Maryland, with a Feb. 13, 2025, performance completion date. Using customers are Navy, Royal Australian Air Force, Korea, Norway, New Zealand, and United Kingdom. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 (Navy) working capital funds and Foreign Military Sales funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

American International Contractors Inc., Arlington, Virginia, was awarded a $79,811,320 firm-fixed-price contract for construction of aircraft pavement apron space, taxiways, a marshalling yard facility and additional supporting facilities and utilities. Bids were solicited via the internet with six received. Work will be performed in Azraq, Jordan, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 3, 2023. Fiscal 2020 military construction (Army) funds in the amount of $79,811,320 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Corps of Engineers, Middle East District, is the contracting activity (W912ER-20-C-0009).

Affigent LLC, Herndon, Virginia, was awarded a $12,581,433 modification (P00001) to contract W52P1J-19-F-0391 to provide Oracle Java subscription software maintenance in support of the Army Enterprise. Work will be performed in Herndon, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of April 22, 2022. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Army) funds in the amount of $12,581,433 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

