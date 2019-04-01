Construction Begins on Patuxent Cove

Conifer Realty is pleased to announce that construction has begun on the new multifamily community, Patuxent Cove, in St. Mary’s County. Patuxent Cove is a 60-unit family, affordable housing development with veteran preference, that will play an essential role in preserving income diversity and affordable housing options in Lexington Park.

This new community will be located on Pegg Road and will feature one-, two-, and three-bedroom fully accessible apartments. Andrew Hanson, vice president of development at Conifer Realty, said, “Patuxent Cove is an important mixed-income development in Lexington Park that will bring high-quality affordable housing to the community. The spacious and well-planned units will feature veteran preference, which will ensure that homes to those who need it most, are provided in Maryland.”

St. Mary’s County Development Corporation (SMCDC) will coordinate and oversee all aspects of resident services programming for the Patuxent Cove community. SMCDC will also work with the Three Oaks Center, a Maryland non-profit, that will refer qualified veterans to Patuxent Cove and assist them through the application process. Specialized care for the veteran families will be handled by Three Oaks Center as it relates to specific benefits and programs provided by the Veterans Administration.

“We are pleased to be part of bringing Patuxent Cove to Lexington Park and proud to partner with Conifer on this new development,”said Viki Volk, president and CEO of St. Mary’s CDC.

Conifer Realty is excited to expand its presence and participation within the Lexington Park community creating more homes for possibilities in Maryland. Persons interested in this housing opportunity are encouraged to go to the Patuxent Cove website complete the interest list form and you will receive leasing information once it is available. Occupancy is expected in winter 2020.

For more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s Leader member page.

St. Mary’s County Development Corporation is a nonprofit agency promoting public and private investment in St. Mary’s County communities. The corporation was created in 1985, and seeks to develop community infrastructure projects designed to revitalize and boost investment in commercial and residential neighborhoods.

Conifer Realty is a nationally ranked, full-service real estate company specializing in the development, construction, management and ownership of high-quality, affordable housing communities. Since its inception in 1975, Conifer has grown considerably – currently owning and managing nearly 15,000 multifamily units representing 223 apartment communities in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Maryland. In addition, the company consistently maintains a pipeline of over 30 unique projects in various stages of the development process. For more information, please visit its webpage.