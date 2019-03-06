Conservation Voters Release Scorecard

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Wednesday, March 6, 2019

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer missed some votes due to illness last year so his score with the League of Conservation Voters‘, or LCV, scorecard was not as high as in recent years. Still, Rep. Hoyer touted the importance of the scorecard and the league’s contribution to the state.

Because of the missed votes, Congressman Hoyer’s score was 63 percent for 2018. His previous scores were 97 percent in 2017, 92 percent in 2016, and 89 percent in 2015. He released a statement on the scorecard after it was released in late February.

“I am grateful for the hard work of the League of Conservation Voters and for their tireless commitment to improving the air we breathe and the water we drink,” Congressman Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) said in the statement. “Climate change is real, and impacts all Marylanders. House Democrats are committed to taking action to address the impacts of climate change on our environment.”

Congressman Hoyer said he also has worked hard in Congress to improve the health of the Chesapeake Bay, so that generations of Maryland families can enjoy this great natural wonder.

The congressman said, that along with his colleagues in the Democratic Caucus, he has fought back against efforts to roll back critical public health and environmental safeguards. “In the 116th Congress, I will continue to work with the League of Conservation Voters and my colleagues to improve our environment for future generations,” he said.

“We know our air, water, public lands, and public health are better because of Leader Hoyer’s commitment to protecting our shared environmental values,” said Gene Karpinkski, president of the League of Conservation Voters. “He has been a longtime champion and a steadfast ally fighting against the Trump administration’s attacks on our most basic public health protections. Marylanders and our country are better off because of his leadership.”

“Leader Hoyer has been a powerful voice for Maryland’s environment in the House of Representatives. From Chesapeake Bay restoration efforts to fighting for clean air protections, we are grateful for Hoyer’s leadership in Congress,” said Karla Raettig, executive director of the Maryland League of Conservation Voters.

