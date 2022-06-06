Congressional Art Contest Winners Announced

Liliana McGee’s winning art, “Salvation”

Liliana McGee, a senior at Elizabeth Seton High School, earned first place in this year’s Fifth District Congressional Art Competition with her piece titled “Salvation,” Rep. Steny H. Hoyer‘s office announced.

Liliana’s artwork will be on display in the US Capitol building for one year along with other winning submissions from districts across the country.

“Every year, I enjoy reviewing the talented artwork submitted by Fifth District residents for the annual Congressional Art Competition,” Congressman Hoyer said. “I am always impressed by the talent displayed by young people across our district. Today, I congratulate Liliana as the first-place winner of this year’s competition. Her admirable piece, ‘Salvation,’ will be viewed by visitors to the Capitol from across the country and represent the gifted talent of students from the Fifth District.”

The congressman also congratulated second-place winner Mya Joy Lee and third-place winner Eaton Ekarintaragun.

“Each piece exhibited great skill and effort, and I thank everyone who participated in this year’s competition,” he said.

Liliana McGee lives in Hyattsville. Her artwork was created using oil paint, sculpting compound, wood, and gold leaf on canvas.

Mya Joy, a senior Bishop McNamara High School, received second place for her acrylic painting titled “Amy Sherald Tribute.” Eaton, a sophomore from Huntington High School, received third place for his acrylic painting titled “Wood Duck.”

The Congressional Art Competition provides members of Congress with the opportunity to showcase the artistic talent of high school students in their districts.

Since 1982, the competition has involved hundreds of thousands of students, and the winners have had their pieces hung in the Capitol complex for a year to be seen by the many visitors who come to the Capitol and by members of Congress every day.

Each year, Congressman Hoyer sends letters to all the high schools in the Fifth District announcing the competition. After all entries have been submitted, a panel of local judges from the education and business communities participate in a panel to determine the winner.

