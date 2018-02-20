Conference Will Feature Indigenous Speakers

The Shifting the Paradigm Back to Humanity one-day conference is a call for humanity to realign with purpose and responsibility to each other and the world. It will feature progressive, indigenous speakers from the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area who will address current issues that affect melanated communities, using their collective experiences as Native American, Latino, and African-American citizens. Following their presentations will be a panel discussion with audience participation.

The purpose of the event is to highlight and model the importance of changing the processes and culture of how decisions that affect communities of color are often fragmented, uninformed, and contribute to the division in society. By facilitating dialogue and collaboration, collective solutions can be presented and successfully implemented by using the many diverse voices of experience.

Speakers will include:

Aminah Sane Ghaffar — Indigenous advocate, cultural chair, biology major, and graduate student at Georgetown University.

— Indigenous advocate, cultural chair, biology major, and graduate student at Georgetown University. Gray Michael Parsons — Native rights activist and author. His book titled “Hope on Hattarask,” details the history of his tribe, the Machapunga Tuscarora.

— Native rights activist and author. His book titled “Hope on Hattarask,” details the history of his tribe, the Machapunga Tuscarora. Elena Jimenez — Spiritual adviser and coach. Ms. Jimenez is gifted in outlining the significance of humans tapping into their spiritual resources to produce changes within themselves, with humanity and the earth.

— Spiritual adviser and coach. Ms. Jimenez is gifted in outlining the significance of humans tapping into their spiritual resources to produce changes within themselves, with humanity and the earth. Allie Moore — Activist and community organizer. Ms. Moore‘s gift is exploring the impact of race and its issues on humanity and community on a local and national level, in a raw and honest manner.

To provide educators, activist, and concerned citizens with a unique opportunity to:

Hear from diverse, indigenous speakers and gain an understanding of the similarities of how lives are affected by social issues that are derived from racism.

A space for meeting and collaborating with other progressives and citizens who want to change the way decisions that affect many diverse communities are made in systems of government, private industry and non-profit.

An educational experience in being “woke” and learning the importance of solving issues together rather than divided by race.

The conference will be held from 9 am to 5 pm Feb. 24 at the Historic Londontowne and Gardens at 839 Londontown Road in Edgewater.

Tickets are available here. Cost is $65 per person until Feb.23, and $85 at the door. Lunch will be included. Registration will begin at 9 am.

The event is open to the public, especially educators, activists, progressives, indigenous people, community groups, non-profits, and residents interested in race relations, community organizing, social and racial justice, and the spirituality of humanity.

Sponsorships, food and retail vendor spots are available.

About the Conference Sponsors

The Change Starter LLC service focuses on having “Candid Conversation Sessions” on a consistent basis in order to dismantle racism one conversation at a time. Speaking engagements, workshops, forums, and other tools used to combat racism. Elena Jimenez is an intuitive and spirituality coach. She founded Execute Your Destiny in 2013 and specializes in spiritual awakening management. Her purposeful work centers around elevating human spiritual awareness and expanding global consciousness.