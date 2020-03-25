Compensation Review Commission Seeking 3 Members

Posted by Lexi Leader on Wednesday, March 25, 2020

The St. Mary’s County commissioners seek three interested applicants to serve on the 2020 Compensation Review Commission.

Pursuant to Chapter 23 of the St. Mary’s County Code, the St. Mary’s County Compensation Review Commission convenes every four years to review salaries and benefits of St. Mary’s County officials and members of the St. Mary’s County Board of Education and makes recommendations to the St. Mary’s County commissioners.

Appointees will be expected to attend all meetings of the 2020 Compensation Review Commission from June through December 2020.

All citizens interested in volunteering their time should complete the application available on the county’s website and attach resume at http://co.saint-marys.md.us/voluntr/.

Applications will be accepted until March 27, 2020.

