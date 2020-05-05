Community Partners Support Three Oaks

Posted by Three Oaks Center on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 · Leave a Comment

Three Oaks Center sends a huge “thank you” to the Community Bank of the Chesapeake. The bank’s generous donation of towels and wash clothes will go directly to the homeless affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

What can you do to help the homeless during this difficult time? The Three Oaks Center has a suggestion.

In a recent letter to Friends of Three Oaks Center, Lanny Lancaster, executive director of the center, writes that the economic crisis from the coronavirus pandemic is “fully being felt” by the homeless population.

“So far, Three Oaks Center is able to assist our clients with food, cleaning supplies, linens (blankets), home medical supplies and medicines (prescriptions),” Mr. Lancaster writes.

The center has been working alongside some of its partners — Center for Family Advocacy, St. Mary’s County Library, St. Mary’s Caring, Church of the Ascension, Patuxent Presbyterian, St. Cecilia’s, Power House Congregation, South Point Church, The Mission, St. Andrew’s, First Souls Methodist, and many more.

“We depend on these partners to do a much as possible for our community’s homeless,” he writes. “And, all of us depend on you.”

Three Oaks also sent thanks to the Community Bank of the Chesapeake for a donation of towels and wash clothes and to Cracker Barrel and St. Mary’s Ryken High School for their food donations.

Mr. Lancaster also offered praise to the St. Mary’s County Department of Social Services, Housing Authority, St. Mary’s County Division of Homeless Services, and the “amazing” St. Mary’s County Department of Health, “equally incredible” Emergency Management Team and all first responders, for their work during the pandemic.

“This important work of ours would be impossible with them watching our backs,” he said.

The generosity of organizations and community members during this time is truly inspiring, and Three Oaks appreciates the continued support, Mr. Lancaster added.

Individuals, businesses, or organizations interested in making a donation can visit threeoakscenter.org/donate.

To learn more about Three Oaks Center, visit its Leader member page.