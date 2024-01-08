Community Mourns Passing of Bubby Knott

Lifelong St. Mary’s County resident Joseph Duane “Bubby” Knott, 77, passed away last week at Medstar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown with his beloved family by his side. A successful businessman, Mr. Knott was well known for his charitable giving and community involvement.

Services will be held Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department from 1 to 4pm and 5 to 8pm. A prayer service will be held at 6pm. The fire department’s social hall is at 24801 Three Notch Road in Hollywood. A graveside service will follow the next day at 11am at Holy Face Church on Route 5 in Great Mills.

Throughout his life, Bubby was passionate about giving back to others. While he was an impactful philanthropist supporting many meaningful causes and charities; he gave so much more to many. His impact on the community went well beyond monetary donations. His bigger than life personality and shared life experiences impacted more people than we will ever know.

He was well known for his expansive Christmas light display at Flat Iron Farm that became a family tradition to people near and far.

His other great passions included local women’s softball, as well as other baseball and softball leagues throughout the county. You would often find him coaching his girls on both Ranch Bar and Trading Post teams. In addition to softball, Bubby loved auctions and tractor pulls. He loved old things and bringing new life into them. He could always find value in things of the past and liked hanging onto history of better times.

Bubby was born on September 1, 1946, in Leonardtown, MD, to Joseph Irving Knott and Hazel Theresa Dyson Knott. He was one of nine children.

His parents owned and ran Take It Easy Ranch along with an excavation company, where Bubby gained his knowledge of excavation. Bubby was always a visionary with a BIG personality and an even bigger heart. He had a passion to build a company to grow, serve and enhance his local community. He had a can-do attitude and expected the same of others.

Bubby graduated from Great Mills High School and married Deborah Foster in 1970. Together they built a successful business and raised their two children, Karen and Bobbie Jo. While their life together wouldn’t last forever as they had hoped, they built a legacy that lives on.

Bubby was blessed with two grandchildren, Lauren and Jack, and they were the light in his sky-blue eyes.

As life moved on, Joann Stauffer and her daughter, Vicky came into his life. Bubby raised and loved Vicky as his own. He was lucky enough to have three bonus sons, Mark Cullison, David Lloyd Adams, and David Ernest Adams Jr. and they worked along beside him.

Bubby is survived by loving daughters, Karen Siebert (Martin) and Bobbie Jo Goddard; his grandchildren, Lauren Farrell (Bradley) and Jack Siebert; his sisters, Joan Adams, Mary Rita, Archer, Ann Lumpkins (Ronnie), Susan Wise (Charles), and Julie Reece; his companion, Joann Stauffer and stepdaughter, Vicky Gibson; step-grandchildren, Mitch Goddard (Morgan) and Mason Goddard; step-great-grandchildren, Gauge and Oakley Goddard, along with many loved nieces and nephews.

Bubby felt blessed to know and grow his community with his extended family members, many close local business owners, childhood friends, and community members. Bubby’s life in St. Mary’s County was fulfilled by serving his community, helping to make other’s lives better, providing hope for a better future, and giving of himself with each endeavor he pursued.

He is predeceased by his parents, Irving and Hazel Knott; his brothers, Michael, Mark and Joey Knott; and son in law, Bill Goddard.

Serving as pallbearers will be David Lloyd Adams, David Ernest Adams Jr., Martin Siebert, Jack Siebert, Bradley Farrell, Justin Welch, Joseph Miesowitz, and Steve Miesowitz. Honorary pallbearers will be Danny Raley and Mark Cullison.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation to be made to St. Mary’s Caring, PO Box 144, Lexington Park, MD 20653 or Hospice House of St. Mary’s, PO Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Bubby would want everyone to continue to support and uplift St. Mary’s County for all generations to come.