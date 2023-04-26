Community Invited to Law Enforcement Appreciation Event

Posted by Lexi Leader on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 · Leave a Comment

St. Mary’s County residents are invited to celebrate this year’s Law Enforcement Officers of the Year and to remember the men and women who gave their lives in service to their community.

Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, sponsored by the St. Mary’s County commissioners, the county’s Department of Aging & Human Services, and the Triad/SALT Council will be held at 11:30am Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at The White Rose at 21030 Point Lookout Road in Callaway, MD.

The event is free and open to the public.

The Officer of the Year from each agency will receive recognitions from the commissioners, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (D), the Maryland Senate and House of Delegates, the Triad/SALT Council, and more.

The community is invited to stay for lunch, free of charge, following the ceremony. Advance registration is appreciated, but not required to attend.

For more information or to register, contact Sarah Miller with the Department of Aging & Human Services at 301-475-4200, ext. 1073 or at [email protected].