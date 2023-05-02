Community Garden Coming Soon to Lex Park

A Lexington Manor Passive Park community garden project has received funding for development. Construction will begin soon, according to the Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership.

The purpose of the community garden is to fulfill the Lexington Manor Master Plan and to provide a community gathering space and resource where citizens and groups can grow their own fresh produce. The garden will also create an opportunity for community groups to connect with citizens and provide education about the financial, health, and environmental benefits of growing and eating fresh, local produce.

Community gardens offer many physical, environmental & mental health benefits, including:

Access to healthy, fresh fruits and vegetables at a low cost.

Opportunities for physical activity and skill building.

Creating green space and beautifying vacant lots.

Reviving and beautifying public parks.

Opportunities for skill-building and developing a rewarding hobby.

Decreasing violence in some neighborhoods.

Improving social well-being through strengthening social connections.

Opportunities for stress reduction and mindfulness.

Learn more about the Lexington Manor Passive Park Community Garden by watching a brief presentation here.