Communities Participating in Mosquito Control Services

Posted by Lexi Leader on Thursday, June 25, 2020 · Leave a Comment

Summer weather is here and the Maryland Department of Agriculture’s mosquito control program is active in communities throughout the state conducting surveillance and control measures to manage mosquito populations.

St. Mary’s County communities participating in mosquito control services for the 2020 season can be found on the Maryland Department of Agriculture website.

For more information about the program, call 410-841-5870.