Commissioners to Hold Oct. 17 Public Forum

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, October 14, 2017 · Leave a Comment

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County will host their final public forum for 2017 on Tuesday, Oct. 17, at 6:30 pm. The forum will be held in their meeting room inside the Chesapeake Building at 41770 Baldridge St. in Leonardtown.

Citizens unable to attend and wishing to voice a concern can do so on social media. Residents can post comments or questions using the hashtag #CSMCforum to the county’s Facebook page or twitter feed (@StMarysCoGov). Time permitting, comments and questions will be read at the forum. Citizens should include their full name and the area of the county in which they live when posting to social media as the comments will become part of the official record.

Commissioners of St. Mary’s County public orums are televised live on St. Mary’s County Government TV 95 (SMCG TV 95) on Metrocast Cable and streamed live for online viewing here. Click on the LIVE link at the top of the page.

The forum will re-air on SMCG TV 95 on Sunday, Oct. 22, at 7 pm. Videos of the Forums also are available for on demand viewing on the county’s YouTube channel as well as the St. Mary’s County Government TV 95 video on demand site.

Individuals wishing to speak at the public forum will be allowed up to three minutes to address the commissioners. Those representing a group will be allotted five minutes to speak. Anyone wishing to provide more detailed comments can do so via email or regular mail.

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County can be reached via email at csmc@stmarysmd.com or by US mail at Commissioners of St. Mary’s County, P.O. Box 653, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

