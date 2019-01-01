Commissioners Plan Public Forum

The first public forum of the New Year hosted by the St. Mary’s County commissioners is planned for 6:30 pm Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, in the meeting room inside the Chesapeake Building at 41770 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown.

Citizens who cannot attend in person, but who still wish to voice a concern, can do so on the county’s social media platforms. Comments and questions can be posted using the hashtag #CSMCforum on the county’s Facebook page or Twitter feed. Time permitting, questions and comments from the social media pages will be read during the forum. When posting to social media, citizens should include their full name and the location in the county where they live. Comments from social media will become part of the official record.

Commissioners of St. Mary’s County public forums are televised live on St. Mary’s County Government TV 95 (SMCG TV 95) on Atlantic Broadband Cable and streamed live for online viewing on the county channel or on the county’s YouTube channel.

The forum will re-air on SMCG TV 95 on Sunday, Jan. 13, at 7 pm. The above sites also include archives of previous forums.

Individuals who want to speak at the public forum will be allowed up to three minutes to address the commissioners. People who represent groups will be allotted five minutes to speak. Anyone who wants to provide more detailed comments can do so via email or regular mail.

Citizens who would like to reach the ommissioners of St. Mary’s County email them at csmc@stmarysmd.com or by US mail at Commissioners of St. Mary’s County, P.O. Box 653, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

The commissioners have also planned three more public forums in 2019 on the following dates:

April 9

July 9

Oct. 8

All of the commissioners’ public forums will be held in the commissioners meeting room beginning at 6:30 pm.

