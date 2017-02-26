Comments Sought on Pax River’s Site 21
The Department of the Navy is inviting the public to comment on the engineering evaluation and cost analysis for Site 21 – Sludge Drying Beds under the environmental restoration program at Naval Air Station Patuxent River.
In accordance with the requirements of the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act (CERCLA), Naval Air Station Pax River invites comment on the Non-Time-Critical Removal Action (NTCRA) at Site 21.
Public comment began Feb. 9, 2017, and will close March 10, 2017. The objective of the NTCRA at Site 21 is to remove buried mercury associated debris and constituents in soil to a level acceptable for human health and the environment.
The Navy has prepared an Engineering Estimate/Cost Analysis (EE/CA) for the NTCRA to address environmental concerns at Site 21. The Navy intends to remediate Site 21 by excavation and offsite disposal, post-excavation confirmatory sampling of soil, and site restoration.
The public is encouraged to comment on this EE/CA. The NTCRA for Site 21 will be implemented only after the public comment period has ended. An alternative removal action may be selected only after all comments have been received from the public. The EE/CA and all other relevant environmental documents for Site 21 are available for review at:
Naval Air Station Patuxent River Library
22269 Cedar Point Road, Building 407
Patuxent River, MD 20629
301-342-1927
Hours:
Monday-Thursday: 7:30 am-4:30 pm
Friday: 10 am-2 pm
Closed Saturday and Sunday
St. Mary’s County Public Library
Lexington Park Branch
21677 FDR Boulevard
Lexington Park, MD 20653
301-863-8188
Hours:
Monday-Thursday: 9 am-8 pm
Friday and Saturday: 9 am-5 pm
Sunday: 1-5 pm
Comments may be written and mailed (postmarked by the closing date of March 16, 2017) to any of the following points of contact:
Naval Air Station Patuxent River Public Affairs Officer
Attn: Patrick Gordon
22268 Cedar Point Road
PAO Building 409, Room 209
Patuxent River, MD 20670-1154
US EPA Region III
Attn: S. Andrew Sochanski
Hazardous Site Cleanup Division 3HS11
1650 Arch St.
Philadelphia, PA 19103-2029
Maryland Department of the Environment
Attn: Rick Grills
Federal Facilities Division
Hazardous Waste Program
1800 Washington Blvd., Suite 645
Baltimore, MD 21230-1719
For further information, contact the public affairs officer at 301-757-3343 between 8 am and 4:30 pm Monday through Friday, excluding federal holidays.
For more about Lexington Park, visit this Leader page.
Lexington Park news is SPONSORED BY