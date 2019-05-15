College to Host Financial Aid Workshop

The College of Southern Maryland can offer help to those trying to work their way through the process to apply for financial aid. CSM’s Financial Assistance Department provides one-on-one assistance to members of the community completing a Free Application for Federal Aid, or FAFSA, the primary application for federal, state, and institutional financial aid programs. The next financial aid workshop will be held at 2:30 pm May 16 at the La Plata Campus in Administration Building (AD), Room 110.

Workshops are offered at 2:30 pm every third Thursday of the month.

Students and parents will need to bring the following information with them:

2017 tax information such as W2 forms for parents and student and federal tax form 1040, 1040A, or 1040 EZ

Records of untaxed income, Social Security benefits, child support received or paid in 2017

Other 2019 workshops will be held June 20, July 18, Aug. 15, Sept. 19, Oct. 17, Nov. 21, and Dec. 19.

For more information, call 301-934-7531 or visit the college’s website.

Upcoming CSM Events Include:

CSM Spring Nursing Recognition Ceremony. 5:30 pm May 16. College of Southern Maryland, La Plata Campus, Fine Arts Center (FA Building), Brad and Linda Gottfried Theater, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. CSM celebrates its Nursing Recognition Ceremony as part of the college’s spring commencement events. Click here for more information.

CSM Spring Commencement. 10 am and 3 pm (two ceremonies) May 17, College of Southern Maryland, La Plata Campus, Physical Education Center (PE Building), 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. The college will host two separate ceremonies, which are dependent on the degree or certificate the graduate is receiving. The 10 am event will honor students receiving certificates, associate of arts degrees, and associate of arts in teaching degrees; the second will honor students receiving associate of science degrees, associate of applied science degrees, associate of science in engineering degrees, and workforce development certificates. Free, but tickets provided to graduates are required.

