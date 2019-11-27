Co. Gov’t Schedule for Thanksgiving Weekend

All St. Mary’s County Government administrative offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 28, and Friday, Nov. 29, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. County government offices will reopen Monday, Dec. 2.

The St. Andrews Landfill, six convenience centers, and St. Mary’s Transit System (STS) will be closed for Thanksgiving Thursday, Nov. 28. However, the landfill, convenience centers, and STS will be open for normal business hours the day before Wednesday, Nov. 27, and the day after Friday, Nov. 29.

The SSTAP will not operate Thursday, Nov. 28, and Friday, Nov. 29, it will resume regular operating hours Monday, Dec. 2.

All St. Mary’s County Public Library locations (Charlotte Hall, Leonardtown, and Lexington Park) will close at 5 pm Wednesday, Nov. 27, and remain closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 28 and 29. All library locations will reopen Saturday, Nov. 30, for regular business hours. The Lexington Park library will be open from 1 to 5 pm Sunday, Dec. 1.

All Senior Activity Centers (Garvey, Loffler, and Northern) will be closed Thursday, Nov. 28, and Friday, Nov. 29, and there will be no home-delivered meal deliveries. The centers will reopen for normal operations Monday, Dec. 2.

The St. Clement’s Island Museum and Piney Point Lighthouse Museum and Historic Park will be closed Thursday, Nov. 28. The museums will be open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, Nov. 29, 30, and Dec. 1, from noon to 4 pm.

The Metropolitan Commission administrative offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 28, and Friday, Nov. 29, for the Thanksgiving holiday. All offices will reopen for normal business hours Monday, Dec. 2.

MetCom staff will remain available to address emergency calls 24/7. If you have a water- or sewer-related emergency, call 301-373-5305.