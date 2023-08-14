Citizens Invited to Submit Legislative Proposals

Posted by Lexi Leader on Monday, August 14, 2023 · Leave a Comment

The St. Mary’s County commissioners will hold a joint meeting with members of the county’s Annapolis legislative delegation at 6pm Tuesday, October 3, 2023. The meeting will take place in the Chesapeake Building at 41770 Baldridge St. in Leonardtown.

The purpose of the meeting is to consider requests by the commissioners, as well as proposals from organizations and citizens for the enactment of legislation during the 2024 regular session of the Maryland General Assembly.

The form to submit a legislative proposal can be found online on the St. Mary’s County Attorney page or here.

August 23, 2023, is the deadline to submit proposals to the commissioners to be considered at the October 3 meeting. Proponents will be provided an opportunity to be heard at the joint meeting.

Proposals may be submitted to Commissioners of St. Mary’s County, PO Box 653, Leonardtown, MD 20650 or [email protected].

Please note that citizens may also choose to submit proposals directly to the St. Mary’s County delegation at Del. Todd Morgan, 215 House Office Building, 6 Bladen St., Annapolis, MD 21401 or [email protected].