Citizens Have Chance to Voice Concerns

Posted by Lexi Leader on Sunday, January 7, 2018

Commissioners to Host First Public Forum of Year on Jan. 9

The St. Mary’s County commissioners will hold their first public forum of the New Year at 6:30 pm Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, in their meeting room at the Chesapeake Building at 41770 Baldridge St. in Leonardtown.

Citizens wishing to voice concerns, and unable to attend in person, can do so on the county’s social media platforms. Residents can post comments or questions using the hashtag #CSMCforum on the county’s Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/StMarysCountyGovernment or on Twitter @StMarysCoGov. Time permitting, comments and questions will be read during the forum. Citizens should include their full name and location in the county in which they live when posting to social media. Social media comments will become part of the official record.

The commissioners’ public forums are televised live on St. Mary’s County Government TV 95 (SMCG TV 95) on Metrocast Cable and streamed live for online viewing on the at http://www.stmarysmd.com/broadcast.asp. Click on the LIVE link at the top of the page.

The forum will re-air on SMCG TV 95 on Sunday, Jan. 14, at 7 pm. Videos of the forums are also available for viewing on demand on the county’s YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/user/StMarysCoMDGov?feature=mhee as well as the St. Mary’s County Government TV 95 video on demand site at https://stmarysmd.viebit.com/.

Individuals wishing to speak at the public forum will be allowed up to three minutes to address the commissioners (those representing a group will be allotted five minutes to speak.) Anyone wishing to provide more detailed comments can do so via email or regular mail.

The commissioners can be reached via e-mail at csmc@stmarysmd.com or by US mail at Commissioners of St. Mary’s County, P.O. Box 653, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

The commissioners will hold three additional public forums in 2018 on April 10, July 17, and Oct. 2. The forums will be held in the commissioners meeting room at 6:30 pm.

