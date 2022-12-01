Christmas @ St. Mary’s Square Dec. 3

Posted by Lexi Leader on Thursday, December 1, 2022

The Lexington Park Business Association is excited to announce Lexington Park Holly Days on Saturday, December 3, 2022, in St. Mary’s Square in Lexington Park form 2-5 pm.

Longtime residents of Lexington Park remember fondly a time when St. Mary’s Square was the center of the holiday hustle-and-bustle. The square was lit, the shops were open, and the people were full of holiday cheer. This year, the holiday fun is back! From 2-5 pm, families can shop the festive holiday vendor village, take free pictures with Santa, participate in fun holiday-themed crafts and take in the decorations while carolers entertain. Visit our Facebook page for details by searching for Lexington Park Holly DaysLexington Park Holly Days.

Holiday shoppers can expect to find great gifts for loved ones at Lexington Park Holly Days. Craft vendors boast a mix of handmade items such as resin art, wood flowers, crocheted items and more. A host of other vendors will be selling jewelry, accessories, holidays fashions, candles, handbags, makeup and other gift items. There will also be a food court for hungry shoppers, which will have nachos, hot dogs, burgers, baked goods, barbecue, hot chocolate and more! Entertainment for the event is provided by carolers from The Newtowne Players and Zumba instructors from Potomac Total Fitness, both proud Lexington Park businesses.

In addition to the fun in St. Mary’s Square, businesses up and down Great Mills Road will be decorating for the holiday! They’ll be competing for the title of Best Business Decorations on Great Mills Road. The winner of the contest will be announced in mid-December. Stop by your favorite decorated Great Mills Road business and let them know how great they look!

The Lexington Park Business Association is working in close partnership with the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation to make this event a success. All proceeds from Holly Days sponsorships will go to the CDC to fund its mission of revitalizing the greater Lexington Park community through investment in residential and commercial neighborhoods.

The organizers of Lexington Park Holly Days would like to thank its major sponsors: Cedar Point Federal Credit Union; Personalized Therapy, LLC; MAG Aerospace; Precise Systems; St. Mary’s County Department of Economic Development; Community Bank of the Chesapeake; Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc.; Avian; NFP Insurance; APG Media, The County Times; Reach Back & Lift 1; Potomac Total Fitness; The Newtowne Players; Willows Recreation Center; and McDonald’s G.C.G.C. Fair Corp.