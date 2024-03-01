Check Out the Keys to Senior Independence Series

Have questions about Alzheimer’s disease or dementia? Do you know how the St. Mary’s Transit System works? Do you want to learn about St. Mary’s County Legal Aid, or topics such as reverse mortgages? Get connected and get the information you need at the Department of Aging & Human Services Keys to Senior Independence series.

The Keys to Senior Independence series will be held on Tuesdays from March 19 through April 9, 2024, from 6 to 9 p.m. in Room 204 of Building C at the College of Southern Maryland in Leonardtown.

The presentation topics are:

Here and There: From Transportation to Medicare – Tuesday, March 19

Learn about the St. Mary’s Transportation System and programs offered through the Department of Aging & Human Services’ Senior Information & Assistance Division, such as senior rides!

Mental Health – Tuesday, March 26

This evening will cover several facets of mental health, including a presentation on Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, substance abuse treatment and prevention, and suicide prevention.

Supporting Caregivers – Tuesday, April 2

Learn about the programs and services that support caregivers in the community in several aspects, including the Home & Community-Based Services Division of the Department of Aging & Human Services, St. Mary’s County Hospice, and A Community That Shares.

Financial Health/Identity Protection – Tuesday, April 9

Speakers this week will teach community members about scams directed toward the aging population and how to detect, avoid, and report scams, along with legal information and financial options for older adults.

Sign up for one presentation or all four.

For more information or to register, call Sarah Miller at the Department of Aging & Human Services at 301-475-4200, ext. 1073 or email [email protected].