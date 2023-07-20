Charles Roach Joins LSM Board of Directors

Posted by Lexi Leader on Thursday, July 20, 2023 · Leave a Comment

Charles Roach has joined the Leadership Southern Maryland Board of Directors.

Mr. Roach, LSM ’18, was named president and CEO of Cedar Point Federal Credit Union in February 2016. He has been with Cedar Point since 2006, previously serving as the chief financial officer. Roach is a certified public accountant who earned his bachelor’s in accounting from Black Hill State University.

Active as a volunteer in community service, Mr. Roach has served as treasurer of the St. Mary’s County Chamber of Commerce, chairman of the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corp., chairman of the Cedar Lane Senior Living Community, and a board member of the St. Mary’s County Public School’s Building Trades Foundation.

He and his wife, April, have five children.

Leadership Southern Maryland is an independent, nonprofit community leadership development program that connects, educates, and inspires regional leaders, fostering collaboration to address community needs of Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s counties.

The LSM Executive Program is a nine-month, tuition-based “behind-the-scenes” experience designed to enhance the collaborative abilities of our region’s top senior professionals.

LSM is now accepting applications for the LSM Emerging Leaders Program Class of 2024. LEAP welcomes early- to mid-career professionals who are committed to growing as leaders and to addressing the community needs of Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s counties. For more information, click here.