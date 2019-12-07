Census Recruiting for Temporary Jobs

The US Census Bureau has thousands of temporary jobs available nationwide in advance of the 2020 Census.

The 2020 Census Jobs website allows applicants to apply for a range of positions, including recruiting assistants, office operations supervisors, clerks, census field supervisors, and census takers. The positions will be located across 248 Census offices nationwide and offer flexible work hours, including daytime, evenings, and weekends.

Available jobs include:

Recruiting assistants travel throughout geographic areas to visit with community-based organizations, attend promotional events and conduct other recruiting activities.

travel throughout geographic areas to visit with community-based organizations, attend promotional events and conduct other recruiting activities. Office operations supervisors assist in the management of office functions and day-to-day activities in one or more functional areas, including payroll, personnel, recruiting, field operations, and support.

assist in the management of office functions and day-to-day activities in one or more functional areas, including payroll, personnel, recruiting, field operations, and support. Clerks perform various administrative and clerical tasks to support various functional areas, including payroll, personnel, recruiting, field operations, and support.

perform various administrative and clerical tasks to support various functional areas, including payroll, personnel, recruiting, field operations, and support. Census field supervisors conduct fieldwork to support and conduct on-the-job training for census takers and/or to follow up in situations where census takers have confronted issues, such as not gaining entry to restricted areas.

conduct fieldwork to support and conduct on-the-job training for census takers and/or to follow up in situations where census takers have confronted issues, such as not gaining entry to restricted areas. Census takers work in the field. Some field positions require employees to work during the day to see addresses on buildings. Other field positions require interviewing the public, so employees must be available to work when people are usually at home, such as in the evening and on weekends.

Applicants will be placed in an applicant pool for 2020 Census field positions for positions they qualify for and will be contacted as work becomes available in their area.

For more information, call 1-855-JOB-2020. Applicants may also contact the Federal Relay Service at 1-800-877-8339.

For more information, visit the 2020 Census Jobs page or the Census Bureau’s Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn pages.

