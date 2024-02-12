Celebrating African Americans & the Arts During Black History Month

February is Black History Month, and Congressman Steny H. Hoyer joins the nation in celebrating African American history and culture.

Congressman Hoyer (D-MD) released a statement in recognition of Black History Month.

“As we come together to honor Black History Month, we celebrate the culture, achievements, and contributions of Black Americans here in Maryland and throughout America. The theme of Black History Month 2024 is African Americans and the Arts. From the melodic notes of Harry Belafonte and Mahalia Jackson to the poetic words of Langston Hughes and James Baldwin, we honor the Black musicians, singers, writers, painters, sculptors, actors, and other artists who shaped not only our culture but our country.

“Their work – and Black history broadly – ought to inspire Americans of every race. Indeed, I keep a poster outside my office of my dear friend and brother John Lewis, who devoted his live to public service and the fight for civil rights. The sign includes his famous call to action: ‘When you see something that is not right, not fair, not just; you have to stand up, speak up, speak out, and find a way to get in trouble. Good trouble. Necessary trouble.’ Whether strengthening voting rights, removing symbols of racism and hate from our capitol, or creating new opportunities for Black families in Maryland and beyond, I have always sought to live by John’s words, and I encourage others to do the same. Traveling with John on his annual civil rights pilgrimages to the site of his famous march on the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, remains one of my favorite memories.

“Much work remains to build a more equal, more just, and more prosperous America. I have been pleased to work alongside the Congressional Black Caucus and Black leaders at every level of Maryland government to tackle the most pressing issues facing our state and country – from health care to child care, voting rights to reproductive rights. Together, we will continue marching toward that better America that John and so many other Black leaders, activists, and artists throughout history envisioned when no one else could.”

