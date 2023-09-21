Celebrate the St. Mary’s River at RiverFest

Posted by Lexi Leader on Thursday, September 21, 2023 · Leave a Comment

RiverFest is a celebration of the St. Mary’s River and its watershed. Discover 101 ways to protect and enjoy the waterways, enjoy live music featuring The Hide and Wides, try kayaking and seining, and enjoy tours of Historic St. Mary’s City.

Riverfest runs from 11am to 4pm Saturday, September 23. Admission is free.

Visit exhibits and vendors from Southern Maryland. Come face to face with birds of prey, snakes, terrapins, and other seldom‐seen neighbors. Join the ceremonial River Wade-In at 2pm.