Candidates Nominated for SMECO Board

Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative‘s nominating committee for the 2018 SMECO board elections met on May 23, 2018. Candidates for the five seats that are up for election have been chosen.

One candidate will be elected in Calvert County, and the nominee is Samuel “Jack” Hammett.

Two seats are up for election in Charles County, and the nominees are Fern G. Brown, Kenneth W. Cross, and Kenneth L. Dyson.

Two seats are up for election in St. Mary’s County, and the nominees are W. Rayner Blair III and William R. Cullins III.

The SMECO nominating committee’s choices are not necessarily the only options for the board of directors seats. Any 15 or more SMECO co-op members acting together can make other nominations by petition. SMECO customer-members who are running by petition must also complete and submit a Board of Directors Candidate Application.

Get a candidate application and petition by contacting Terrie Barringer at 240-528-9747 or Terrie.Barringer@smeco.coop. SMECO has to receive completed candidate applications and petitions by Friday, June 29, 2018. Applications and petitions can be mailed to Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative, Attention: Joseph Densford, Board Attorney, P.O. Box 1937, Hughesville, Maryland 20637, or delivered to Terrie Barringer at 15035 Burnt Store Road in Hughesville. Nominations will be posted in each SMECO office and will also be available online.

SMECO customer-members are able to elect five directors to each serve three-year terms by voting for one board seat in Calvert County, two seats in Charles County, and two seats in St. Mary’s County.

Ballots for the elections will be mailed to every customer-member on or around July 26. Voting is conducted by mail. The results of the election will be announced at SMECO’s 2018 Annual Members’ Meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, at the cooperative’s headquarters at 15035 Burnt Store Road in Hughesville.

