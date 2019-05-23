Camp to Offer Bereavement Support for Kids

MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital and Hospice of St. Mary’s will offer a free Children’s Bereavement Camp from June 7 to 9, 2019.

Children and adults process grief very differently: For a child, the loss of a loved one can have long lasting effects that adults may not recognize. Camp Sunrise is designed to help children process and cope with this loss.

The camp is now enrolling. Spots are still available. Call 301-994-3023 to register a child.

The day camp is designed for children and teens ages 7 to 16 and offers the opportunity to express feelings of loss and learn positive coping skills in a supportive environment.

Camp schedule:

June 7 – Friday meet and greet. A dinner will be held from 5:30 to 7 pm

June 8 – 9 am to 3:45 pm

June 9 – 9 am to 3:45 pm

The MedStar Bereavement Department is committed to providing compassionate grief services and support to adults, teens, and children who are grieving the loss of a family member or close friend. Grief is a universal experience. No one can predict how long grieving will last or how to grieve. There are manifestations of grief common to all who undergo it. Understanding and dealing with these manifestations can be very helpful to people who experience the death of a loved one.

As an extension of the hospice philosophy, Hospice of St. Mary’s offers grief support through the center, which encompasses the entire family as a unit of care. The center offer services to families affected by a terminal illness and provide bereavement support after a death for up to 13 months. All services are provided by bereavement coordinators and trained volunteers. The center offers short-term grief counseling, education, and support to:

Surviving family members and loved ones of Hospice of St. Mary’s patients

Children 6 and older, and adults who are residents of St. Mary’s County who have experienced the death of a loved one

Community organizations and schools

Individuals in the health care profession

What Programs Does the Bereavement Center Offer?

For any programs requiring registration, call the bereavement office directly at 301-994-3078.

Adults (ages 18 and older):

Short-term individual and/or family counseling

Up to 13 months of contact with families of Hospice patients

Extensive referral resource information for long-term counseling

Adolescents (ages 13 through 18):

Through My Eyes Teen Support Group: Designed for any adolescent who has lost a loved one through death. Registration is required, call the bereavement office for details.

Children (ages 6 through 12):

Sunrise Children’s Group: Designed for any child who has lost a loved one through death. Registration is required, call the bereavement office for details. This group runs several times a year.

Camp Sunrise: A weekend camp held in the summer months for youth who have lost a loved one through death.

Individual Support (ages 6 and older):

Bereavement support is available on an individual basis for grief counseling. An appointment is required.

For more information and one-click access to a full list of resources available at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, visit their Leader member page.