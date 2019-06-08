Calvert-St. Mary’s Group to Conduct Meeting

The Calvert-St. Mary’s Metropolitan Planning Organization is planning to conduct a public council meeting on June 12, 2019. The meeting will be held at 10 am at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland’s Building II in Room 119 at 44219 Airport Road in California, MD.

During the meeting, the Calvert-St. Mary ‘s group will review and discuss the Unified Planning Work Program for Fiscal Year 2020 and the Maryland Department of Transportation 2019 Build Grant Maryland 5 Great Mills Improvement Project.

The agenda for the meeting is available for review ahead of time by anyone in the public at the St. Mary’s County Department of Land Use and Growth Management, which is located at 23150 Leonard Hall Drive in Leonardtown. It is also available on the CSMMPO website.

People who would like to attend the Calvert-St. Mary’s MPO meeting and who have a disability that requires reasonable accommodations to fully participate in the event should contact Margaret Oliver at least 72 hours before the meeting via email or telephone to discuss their accessibility needs.

For further information about the meeting, contact Ms. Oliver at the St. Mary’s County Department of Land, Use and Growth Management at 301- 475-4200, ext. 71505 or by email at Margaret.Oliver@stmarysmd.com.

The Calvert-St. Mary’s Metropolitan Planning Organization is an organization that was created to carry out planning activities for the urbanized area that includes both counties. The group works to ensure compliance with the required MPO designation and to achieve MAP-21’s national planning goals, which include Safety, Infrastructure Condition, Congestion Reduction, System Reliability, Freight Movement and Economic Vitality, Environmental Sustainability, and Reduced Project Delivery Delays, according to its website, listed above.

On the website, there is a link to the organization’s History of MPOs page, where visitors can learn about the creation and development of MPOs over the years.

