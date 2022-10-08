Briefing with RADM Selby Oct. 21

The Patuxent Partnership is hosting Chief of Naval Research, RADM Shelby Lorin for a briefing on the need for re-imagining naval power, Oct. 21, 9-10 am, at the SMART Building on the University System of MD at Southern MD, campus in California, MD.

Rear Adm. Lorin Selby is a native of Baltimore, Maryland and graduated from the University of Virginia with a Bachelor of Science in Nuclear Engineering and earned his commission through the Navy's Reserve Officers Training Corps program. He will be speaking on Oct. 21, about the need for innovation, experimentation and reimagining naval power.

RADM Selby will talk about the need for innovation, experimentation and reimagining naval power.

RADM Selby is a native of Baltimore, Maryland and graduated from the University of Virginia with a Bachelor of Science in Nuclear Engineering and earned his commission through the Navy’s Reserve Officers Training Corps program. He also holds a Master of Science in Nuclear Engineering and a Nuclear Engineer degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

His shipboard tours include USS Puffer (SSN 652), USS Pogy (SSN 647) and USS Connecticut (SSN 22). From July 2004 to May 2007 he commanded USS Greeneville (SSN 772) in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. During these assignments, Selby conducted several deployments to the Western Pacific, Northern Pacific, Northern Atlantic and Arctic Oceans.

Ashore, Selby’s staff assignments include duty as a company officer and instructor at the U.S. Naval Academy, service as the deputy director of the Navy’s liaison office to the U.S. House of Representatives and duty as the Submarine Platforms and Strategic Programs branch head in the Submarine Warfare Directorate on the Navy Staff. Following selection as an acquisition professional, he served as the program manager for both the Submarine Imaging and Electronic Warfare Systems Program Office (PMS 435) and the Advanced Undersea Systems Program Office (PMS 394).

As a flag officer, Selby served as commander, Naval Surface Warfare Centers (NSWC) from October 2014 to August 2016. In this position, he led more than 17,000 scientists, engineers, technicians and support personnel, both civilian and active duty, within eight NSWC divisions located across the country.

From June 2016 until May 2020, he served as the Navy’s chief engineer and the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) Deputy Commander for Ship Design, Integration and Naval Engineering (SEA 05), where he led the engineering and scientific expertise, knowledge and technical authority necessary to design, build, maintain, repair, modernize, certify and dispose of the Navy’s ships, aircraft carriers, submarines and associated combat and weapons systems.

In May of 2020, he assumed command of the Office of Naval Research as the 26th Chief of Naval Research.

Selby is authorized to wear the Distinguished Service Medal, the Legion of Merit (three awards), Meritorious Service Medal (four awards), the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal (six awards) and the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (three awards) in addition to various unit awards.

