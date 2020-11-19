Bridging Government-Educational Partnerships

Educational Partnership Agreements (EPAs) allow educational institutions at all levels and academic researchers the opportunity to access equipment and resources which may be unavailable at the institution.

In the ongoing Tech Bridge @ TechPort series, Rick Tarr, director of NAWCAD Tech Transfer Office and Southern Maryland Tech Bridge, answered questions about these EPAs with guests Theresa C. Shafer, director of Engineering Education and Research Partnerships, and John Barkyoumb, director of Strategic Relations at the Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division. That presentation can be viewed here.

This is the second in the Tech Bridge @ TechPort series, a collaboration with TechPort presenting a monthly live interactive broadcast where an array of current topics are discussed with Mr. Tarr and special guests. The programming is also supported by The Patuxent Partnership and NAWCAD.

“The broadcasts are designed to deliver direct and understandable methods to work with the Navy processes in a short time frame,” TechPort Director Tommy Luginbill explains.

As designed by NavalX, the purpose of a Tech Bridge is to have a combination of the Navy, education, and community. Given TechPort’s association with the University of Maryland and its involvement with the community, signing off with the Navy was the perfect way to bring this beneficial agreement to life.

Due to COVID-19, the events are currently being held as virtual live-broadcast across various platforms, such as YouTube, Facebook, and LinkedIn. However, this limitation has not stopped T2 from providing outstanding informational events.

The first T2 event discusses CRADA’s, cooperative research and development agreements. Mr. Tarr hosted Michelle Miedzinski, CRADA, and PLA program manager at NAWCAD. The event consisted of discussing what CRADA’s are, highlighted the importance of them, what they entail, and the benefits of the joint collaboration.

“It gives an opportunity to work with experts in your field of research and it gives an opportunity of maturing your technology so you can make a commercial product,” said Ms. Miedzinski.

