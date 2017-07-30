Blood Drive Planned Aug. 2

Posted by Lexi Leader on Sunday, July 30, 2017 · Leave a Comment

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office will host a community blood drive on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017.

The drive will be held at the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office located at 23150 Leonard Hall Drive in Leonardtown. When you go the extra mile and give blood you will receive a $5 Target eGiftCard after your attempted donation.

About 1 in 5 people entering a hospital needs blood, so donors are always in constant demand. Patients with cancer, victims of accidents, and those undergoing surgery are just some of the recipients who benefit from blood donations. By donating just one pint of blood, you have the potential to save up to three lives.

The summer months often present a challenging time for the American Red Cross.

You will make a lifesaving contribution that benefits accident victims, cancer patients, surgical candidates, children with blood disorders, and many others. If you have never donated blood, please consider doing so. Donations are always in high demand.

To schedule an appointment to donate blood, call 1-800-RED-CROSS, go to the Red Cross website, or contact Melissa Emerson at 301-475-4200, ext. *1914 or by email at Melissa.Emerson@stmarysmd.com. Walk-ins are also welcome at this drive.

St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation

46940 South Shangri-La Drive, Suite 7

Lexington Park, MD 20653

301-863-7700