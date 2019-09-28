Blessing of the Fleet Set Oct. 5-6

The 7th District Optimist Club will present the 52nd annual Blessing of the Fleet on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 5-6, 2019, at the St. Clement’s Island Museum in Colton’s Point, MD.

Held the first weekend of October for more than 50 years, the Blessing of the Fleet has become one of the most anticipated family events of the year. This significant occasion celebrates St. Mary’s County’s ties to the Chesapeake Bay watershed and the watermen who work its waters. This year’s event, featuring a revamped format, will showcase fun for all ages.

Activities include tours of St. Clement’s Island, Blackistone Lighthouse, and St. Clement’s Island Museum, live performances by popular music acts, free boat excursions, Southern Maryland food, art and craft vendors, boat blessing ceremony, Sunday parade, evening concert, activities on the island, children’s activities, fireworks, and more. This year’s live performances are by local talent Robbie Boothe and headliner Nathan Osmond and the Cabana Dogs.

Gates are open from noon until 9 pm Saturday and 11 am until 5 pm Sunday. Admission is $10 for adults; children 12 and younger are free. To stay up to date on the festivities, visit Facebook.com/BlessingOfTheFleetSOMD.

If you are an artist, craft person, or non-profit organization and would like to have space at the event, contact Jayne Walsh at jayne.walsh@stmarysmd.com to register.

