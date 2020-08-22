Bishop New Deputy Health Officer in St. Mary’s

Dr. Kyle Bishop has been appointed as the St. Mary’s County Health Department’s new deputy health officer.

Dr. Bishop previously served at St. Mary’s College of Maryland in numerous capacities, most recently as assistant dean of students. She replaces Tracy Kubinec at the health department who recently retired after nearly 30 years of service. Dr. Bishop has a master’s degree in counseling, a master’s degree in business administration, and an education doctorate in counseling psychology.

“I am so very excited that Dr. Bishop will be joining our SMCHD team,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County health officer. “She has an exceptional background in behavioral health – a priority topic in public health. She also has extensive training and experience in public administration and leadership. She originally launched her professional career at our health department years ago. We are thrilled to welcome her back now with years of professional experience that have prepared her for the administrative, public health, and community responsibilities of our deputy health officer position.”

“I am honored to accept a public health leadership position at the SMCHD during such an important time in history,” Dr. Bishop said. “I look forward to the new challenges and initiatives of the deputy health officer position, and I am excited to capitalize on the existing and potential community partnerships to ensure an effective public health system for all St. Mary’s County residents.”

As the county’s leader in public health, the St. Mary’s County Health Department delivers a variety of services to our community to address disease prevention and control, quality of life, and overall well-being. SMCHD is committed to promoting healthy choices, opportunities and environments for all who live, work and play in St. Mary’s County.

