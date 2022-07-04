Beat the Heat at Nicolet Sprayground

The St. Mary’s County Recreation & Parks sprayground is open from noon to 7 pm each day through Labor Day. The water activity area is at Nicolet Park at 21770 FDR Blvd. in Lexington Park.

The sprayground offers an array of water play activities with more than 1,200 square feet of rubber play surface and zero depth.

Features include various components which spray water randomly — a rainbow arch, super spray, vertical spray, mini-sphere, spray circle, triple play with buckets, a color disc, and a foot and shower tower.

The facility uses re-circulated, chemically treated water. It is ADA accessible.

Admission fee is $4 per person. Non-St. Mary’s County residents pay $5 each. Cash only at the park. Everyone entering the sprayground must pay the admission fee.

Season passes are available. Free admission noon to 4 pm Wednesdays for children 12 and younger. Toddler times are 10:45 to 11:45 am Mondays and Thursdays for children up to age 4. Maximum of 50 people each session.

For a complete list of rules and regulations, click here.

For more information, call 301-475-4200, ext. 1800 or visit the R&P website.