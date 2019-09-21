Be Proactive at Identity Protection Day

Learn about the best practices to keep your information private during Identity Protection Day on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2019.

As a product of the St. Mary’s County Department of Aging and Human Services, working with the Department of Public Works and Transportation and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, Identity Protection Day will be held from 9 am to 1 pm at the Garvey Senior Activity Center located at 41780 Baldridge St. in Leonardtown.

Participants at the event will learn about scams, frauds, and how to protect themselves against them. Informational workshops will be offered with Jeannine Robinson-Hurley of the Office of the Attorney General at 9:30 am and Cpl. Kristi Nelson with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at 11:30 am.

Two shred trucks will be available so participants can safely dispose of confidential documents. Residents are asked to please refrain from bringing materials that are not confidential in nature, like newspapers and magazines as they will cause the truck to fill up more quickly. These items can be taken to any of the six convenience centers in St. Mary’s County. The shredder can handle simple staples, paper clips, spiral note books, and thin metal prongs. Three ring binders will not be accepted for the shredder.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the St. Mary’s County Health Department will be on-site for the event to collect unwanted and outdated medications. The health department will be able to collect sharps, like diabetic needle supplies and lancets.

This Identity Protection event is free and open to the community. For more information, contact Sarah Miller, Department of Aging and Human Services community programs and outreach manager, at 301-475-4200, ext. 71073, or Sarah.Miller@stmarysmd.com.

