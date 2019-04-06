Bay District VFD to Conduct Training Burn

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, April 6, 2019 · Leave a Comment

The Bay District Volunteer Fire Department will conduct a training burn at 23070 Three Notch Road in California starting at 8 am on Sunday, April 7.

It’s recommended that anyone living in the area with breathing difficulties keep their home windows closed. Motorists will be driving in that area on Sunday are also advised to keep the windows up in their vehicles.

For more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s Leader member page.

St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation

46940 South Shangri-La Drive, Suite 7

Lexington Park, MD 20653

301-863-7700