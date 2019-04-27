Bay District Earns Class 2 ISO Rating

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, April 27, 2019

St. Mary’s County is reminding homeowners in the area that effective March 1, 2019, the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department Public Protection Classification fire rating was upgraded from a Class 3 to a Class 2 rating. The change in fire protection rating could save home owners considerable money.

Nearly all American insurers of private and commercial property use the Public Protection Classification fire rating from the Insurance Services Office to calculate the premiums charged to homeowners. Usually, the price of fire insurance in communities with a higher PPC rating is considerably lower than pricing in communities with poor PPC ratings. Property owners in the Bay District VFD fire service area might want to contact their insurance providers on possible policy savings for their homeowners’ insurance.

The Insurance Services Office reviews every fire department’s comprehensive ability to prevent and extinguish fires in their community. Factors evaluated for the rating include fire prevention efforts, the 911 and dispatching system, apparatus, staff training, response times, and most significantly, the availability of water for use in suppressing fires. Water availability involves a combination of location and amount of storage, number of and location of hydrants, and service and maintenance of the public water distribution systems, among other things.

This improved protection rating is the result of efforts since about 2014 between Bay District VFD, the St. Mary’s County Department of Emergency Services, and the St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission. MetCom is happy to be part of the collaborative effort, which will better serve the community’s residents, help the volunteer members at BDFVD as well as the professionals who are part of the St. Mary’s County Department of Emergency Services.

Contact Jason Adams, BDVFD public information office, at 240-538-4664 for more information about ISO’s PPC program. To learn more about the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department, visit its website. Contact information and other details about the St. Mary’s County Department of Emergency Services, can be viewed on the county website.

