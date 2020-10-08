Barkhimer Named to Nat’l Small Biz Leadership Council

Tracy Barkhimer, president of Tracy A. Barkhimer Acquisition Strategies & Consulting, LLC (TABAS&Co) of Scotland, MD, was recently named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council.

NSBA is the nation’s oldest small-business advocacy organization and operates on a staunchly nonpartisan basis. Ms. Barkhimer, a recognized leader in the small-business community, joins the NSBA Leadership Council alongside other small-business advocates from across the country as they work to promote the interests of small business to policymakers in Washington, DC.

“As a small-business owner, I see daily the importance of being involved and active when it comes to laws and regulation,” Ms. Barkhimer said. “Joining NSBA’s Leadership Council will enable me to take our collective small-business message to the people that need to hear it most: Congress.”

TABAS&Co is a certified disabled veteran, woman-owned small business. Ms. Barkhimer is a retired US Navy captain and former major Department of Defense acquisition program manager with 24 combined years at Naval Air Systems Command in Patuxent River, MD, as a military officer and contractor.

She has her Executive DAWIA Level Certification in Program Management. DAWIA certifications in Program Management – Level III; Systems Engineering – Level III; Production and Quality Manufacturing – Level III, and Test & Evaluation – Level II Additionally, she holds an Master of Science in aviation systems from the University of Tennessee and a Bachelor of Engineering in electrical engineering from the SUNY Maritime College.

Ms. Barkhimer joined the NSBA Leadership Council as part of her efforts to tackle the many critical issues facing small business, including tax reform, regulatory restraint, health care costs, and how the Affordable Care Act will impact small business. The NSBA Leadership Council is focused on providing valuable networking between small-business advocates from across the country while ensuring the owners a seat at the table as Congress and regulators take up key small-business proposals.

“I am proud to have Ms. Barkhimer as part of our Leadership Council,” stated NSBA President and CEO Todd McCracken. She came to us highly recommended, and I look forward to our coordinated efforts for years to come.”

