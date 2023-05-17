Ballet to Perform ‘Peter Pan’ at GMHS

Posted by Lexi Leader on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 · Leave a Comment

(Photo by Familyschaffner via Pixabay)

Ballet Caliente will present “Peter Pan” at Great Mills High School in June.

“Join us as we leave our grownup cares behind, and fly to Neverland, in this whimsically adventurous story ballet that is sure to delight children and adults alike!” reads the Ballet Caliente website.

Performances will be at 6:30pm June 9 and 10, 2023.

Click here for full details.

Great Mills High School is at 21130 Great Mills Road in Great Mills, MD.